Elderly Man Dead As Russia Shells Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion shelled the village of Lisna Stinka in Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of an 87-year-old man.

That's according to regional prosecutors , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the inquiry, on August 10, around 15:40, the enemy shelled the village of Lisna Stinka in the Kupiansk district. An 87-year-old man was killed. Private homes were damaged and destroyed," the report says.

According to tentative reports, the Russian military hit the village using multiple rocket launchers.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Prosecutors and police are taking all due measures to document war crimes committed by Russian invaders.

As reported, the Russian military command is in no rush to redeploy troops to Kursk region from other operational axes to prevent the disruption of the ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine.