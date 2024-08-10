Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Introduces Three Esteemed Honorary Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) International First Vice President for Membership Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq. emphasized, "Zeta continues to showcase our commitment to excellence and leadership with the induction of unique and trailblazing women through undergraduate chapters, chapters and honorary membership in Alpha Omega chapter.

The newest members will join Zetas worldwide as we work together to advance our communities."

The induction ceremony occurred on August 10, 2024, where these remarkable individuals were officially welcomed into Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. as Honorary Members.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President and CEO, enthusiastically shared, "As the number one service organization, we are proud to extend membership to this extraordinary group of women. I welcome them to the sisterhood on behalf of all Zeta members and again welcome 2024 class members Tatyana Ali, Patrice Banks, Jaspen Boothe, Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw, Caretha Coleman, Wanda Durant, Senator Andrea Hunley, Leela James, Maimah Karmo, Dr. Dawn Morton-Rias, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Ashley Sharpton, Dominique Sharpton, Angie Stone and Representative Regina Young"

The new Honorary Members are:

Telita Crosland,

a highly respected figure in military medicine, has made significant strides in improving the healthcare system for the United States Army. As a key leader, her innovative approaches to healthcare delivery have enhanced the quality and efficiency of medical services for service members. Crosland's career is marked by her ascent to high-ranking positions within the Army Medical Command, where her decisions have influenced policy and operational excellence. Crosland also earned the distinction of being the first Black Woman to serve as the Director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Her exemplary service and dedication to the health and well-being of military personnel reflect her deep commitment to the nation's armed forces, setting a benchmark for medical professionals everywhere. She will align her passion to the Military Appreciation Program, Women Veterans Rock!, and Zeta Organizational Leadership (ZOL) initiatives.

Yolanda "Yo-Yo" Whitaker, an internationally acclaimed rapper, actress, and entrepreneur, known for her role as a trailblazer in hip-hop. Whitaker's dynamic career is marked by her significant contributions to the music industry and her unwavering commitment to social advocacy. Whitaker is a vocal advocate for education and women's rights. Whitaker has a passion for mentoring young girls with the IBWC (Intelligent Black Women's Coalition), teaching youth about the music business with the YoYo School of Hip Hop, and educating students on How to Get A's in English Through Hip Hop as an ambassador for the National College resource Foundation and Black College Expo and Latino College Expo. Yo-Yo will support the sorority through Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPETM), and Zeta Youth Affiliates.

Treiva Williams , an entrepreneur, has made significant contributions to the business world, known for her innovative ventures and entrepreneurial spirit. With a keen eye for opportunities and a passion for creativity, Williams has established herself as a trailblazer in her industry. Committed to giving back, Williams actively engages in philanthropy, supporting initiatives focused on economic empowerment, education, and community development. Ms. Williams will support the sorority through the women's entrepreneurship initiative, Women Who Win.

As Honorary Members, these exceptional women will have the opportunity to work closely with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. in advancing its philanthropic initiatives and promoting social welfare. Their influence and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organization's ability to positively impact the communities it serves. Notable Honorary Members include: Annie Turnbo Malone, Maggie L. Walker, Esther Rolle, Sarah Vaughn, Julia Carson (former U.S. Rep.), Donna Edwards (former U.S. Rep.), Anita Hill, Esq., Elisabeth Omilami, Rhona Bennett, Vivica A. Fox, Samia Nkrumah, Rashida Tlaib (U.S. Rep.), Ann Nesby, Jennie Joseph, Chrisette Michele Payne, Angel McCoughtry and Roslyn Young-Daniels.



For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and its latest Honorary Members, please visit

.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated:

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The organization's principles, Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood, guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women worldwide.

