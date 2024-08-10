Belarus Reinforces Military Power On Borders With Ukraine
Minsk: Belarus sent reinforcements to border areas near Ukraine, on Saturday, following reports of several aerial targets from Ukraine getting shot down over Belarus.
Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered deployment of military units of special operations forces, ground forces, missile forces to border areas near Ukraine, said Belarus Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin in a statement. He considered the flying of Ukrainian drones over Belarus's airspace as provocations against his country.
For his part, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of Belarus, Valery Revenko, said breaching Belarus's airspace by Ukrainian drones is a provocation and an attempt to drag Minsk into conflict.
