Biomednewsbreaks - IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Releases Q1 2025 Financial, Operational Results Report

IGC) , a clinical-stage company, is reporting on the results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025, the period ended on June 30, 2024. According to the report, highlights for the company included the company's collaboration with Pablo Arbelaez, a renowned AI expert and researcher, in the development of the phase 2 clinical trial of IGC-AD1, the lead therapeutic candidate addressing agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company also announced that interim data from its phase 2 clinical trial indicates a reduction in agitation in Alzheimer's, that patient enrollment has begun for its ongoing phase 2 clinical trial investigating IGC-AD1, and that it has extended its Master Loan and Security Agreement by one year.

“The first quarter of fiscal 2025 was marked by significant milestones in our Alzheimer's research portfolio, underscoring our strategic focus on our innovations,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.“The progress in our phase 2 clinical trial for IGC-AD1, highlighted by interim data demonstrating a clinically significant reduction in agitation, validates the immense potential of our lead investigational drug. Additionally, the positive preclinical outcomes for TGR-63 underscore its promise as a transformative therapy for Alzheimer's, advancing us closer to delivering a novel solution for this critical unmet need. We are strategically positioned to continue expanding our clinical trial footprint and patient enrollment throughout fiscal 2025 as we continue to drive toward commercialization while maximizing operational efficiency and leveraging our unique vertically integrated model.”

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease with the mission to transform patient care with fast-acting, safe and effective solutions. The company's portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical stages, focusing on tau proteins, early plaque formation and multiple disease hallmarks. IGC Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's. Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, the company's AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials and predict affinity to other neurological disorders, GLP-1, GIP, CB1 receptors, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions. For more information, visit the company's website at

