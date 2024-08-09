Passenger Plane Crashes Near Sao Paulo, Kills All On Board

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- A passenger plane crashed at a residential area in Valinhos city, near Sao Paulo, east Brazil, on Friday, killing the 62 people who were on board.

"There are no survivors," Ana Candida Briski, communications director of Valinhos, told CNN, adding that there were no ground victims.

The aircraft, belonging to Voepass, was traveling from Cascavel, in the Brazilian state of Parana, to Sao Paulo.

It was flying at an altitude of 17,000 feet before crashing in just one minute. Air controllers lost contact with the flight 2283 at 1:30 pm. EDT.

The Brazilian authorities have found the black box at the site which will help investigators determine the cause of the accident, said Security Secretary from Sao Paulo Guilherme Derrite. (end)

