Lionel Messi Named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2022

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Argentina and Paris St Germain superstar has been named the best Men's Play 2022 following a landmark year in which he inspired his nation to win Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Messi was presented with the prize at The Best Award ceremony in Paris and came out on top in the ahead of finalists Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

National team coaches, captains, expert journalists, and supporters across the globe voted for the three finalists. won the prestigious award in 2019 as well and becomes the third player to receive the accolade twice, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Messi produced a series of masterclass performances for his national side at Qatar 2022, which helped his country win the prestigious trophy after decades. The number 10 scored seven goals in the competition including a brace against France in the final.

Besides scoring two goals against France, Messi was also on target in the decisive penalty shootout which ended in the victory of Argentina.

Messi's rich experience in the finals and his quality leadership was key element for Argentina's success according to his teammates.

Meanwhile, at the club level, Messi has been quite influential for Paris St Germain after leaving Barcelona in 2021. Since his arrival at PSG, Messi has contributed quite significantly to his side as he the Ligue 1 title in his debut season with the French club.

“I am honored to train Messi and see him play. It is something exciting because every time you see him play, it's a huge source of motivation for his teammates, the people, and the whole world. Whether Messi is the greatest player of all time or not, I don't have any doubt saying he is the best in history,” Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach.

Lionel Messi has been one of the best footballers of his generation at the club and national levels. He has already bagged all the major trophies mostly with his former club Barcelona and his national team. Undoubtedly, he remains one of the most iconic footballers of all time.

