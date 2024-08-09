FM, Brazilian Counterpart Discuss De-Escalation Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, discussed along with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, de-escalation efforts in Gaza and the Middle East region, as well as, the danger of sparking a regional war that threatens regional and international security and peace.During a phone conversation, Safadi and Vieira talked about the attempts to put an end to the aggression directed towards Gaza and the ensuing humanitarian crisis.The necessity of establishing a swift and lasting ceasefire and delivering humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip was emphasized by the two ministers.Safadi emphasized that Israel is solely responsible for putting an end to the attack against Gaza in order to prevent further escalation.Safadi emphasized that the area may descend into wider conflicts that will jeopardize regional security if there is no international posture that restrains Israeli aggression, compels it to abide by international law, and ends its aggression against Gaza and international law.Safadi valued Brazil's clear stance against the aggression directed on Gaza, its efforts to establish an enduring truce, and its endorsement of the Palestinian people's entitlement to autonomy and a sovereign nation on their own land.Vieira highlighted the efforts to establish security and stability in the area as well as the ties that his nation has with Jordan. He also applauded the ongoing coordination and collaboration that has been made to further these ties.