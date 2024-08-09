One Injured In Ship's Winch Incident In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- Director General of Aqaba Company for Operation and Management (ACPOM) ,Mahmoud Khalifat, said that an injury occurred to the winch operator when a ship anchored in the of Aqaba's winch dropped while it was handling iron. His wound was deemed mild when he was brought to the hospital for treatment.The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Jordanian Maritime Authority, and the ACPOM are conducting a comprehensive and cooperative investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the accident, Khalifat confirmed in a statement.According to Khalifat, the ship's original winch fell off when it was unloading its iron cargo. The winch is a ship component, not a piece of machinery or equipment from the port.Omar Al-Dabbas, the Director General of the Jordanian Maritime Authority, responded by saying that all records pertaining to the equipment's suitability and safety on board the ship, as well as those pertaining to periodic inspections, are complete. This suggests that an inquiry committee has been established in conjunction with the port and authority to determine the actual causes of the accident.