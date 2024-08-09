Financial Discipline Drives Assaí Forward In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Assaí, a leading Brazilian wholesale retailer, shifts focus to profitability and deleveraging. The company experienced rapid sales growth from new stores.



The competitive environment tightens, so Assaí aims to balance growth with profitability. In Q2 2024, Assaí reported a net of R$123 million ($22.16 million).



This marks a 21% decline due to expenses under IFRS 16. However, net revenue increased by 11.8%, reaching R$17.87 billion ($3.22 billion). This aligns with projections.



Revenue growth resulted from 7 million additional tickets, totaling 77 million. Store expansion drove this increase. Assaí plans to open 15 new stores this year.

Operational Highlights

Sales in existing stores grew by 2.9%. This is a deceleration from the 3.4% growth in Q1. Sales per square meter reached R$4,400 ($793). This marks the highest productivity in the sector.







The gross margin increased from 16.2% to 16.5%. High-margin services, like bakeries and butcheries, boosted this margin. The company maintained stable SG&A expenses at 11.2% of revenue.

Strategic Initiatives

CFO Vitor Fagá emphasizes the company's strategy of growth with profitability. Assaí remains cautious in a competitive market. The company introduced installment payment options in some stores.



In addition, this enhances its competitive edge. Carrefour also introduced up to three installment payments in all Atacadão stores.

EBITDA and Deleveraging Goals

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.7% to R$1.29 billion ($232.43 million) post-IFRS 16. The margin improved by 0.2 percentage points from last year.



Operational decisions, like cost containment, contributed to this growth. Shopping galleries in stores increased rental income and customer traffic.



In addition, reducing leverage remains a key priority for Assaí. The company targets a leverage ratio below 3.2x by the end of 2024.



Assaí reprofiled its debt by issuing debentures in March and June. The debentures have CDI+1.25%, lower than the average cost of CDI+1.49%.

Conclusion

Assaí focuses on profitability and deleveraging. Operational efficiencies and competitive initiatives position the company well.



In short, Assaí navigates the competitive retail environment effectively. Store expansions and financial discipline sustain growth. Profitability and reduced leverage remain key goals.

