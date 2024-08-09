China’S Submarine Offer To Indonesia: Strategic And Geopolitical Implications

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has proposed a defense deal to Indonesia, offering S26T diesel-electric submarines and guided-missile destroyers at a discounted price.



This move is part of China's strategy to strengthen defense ties with Southeast Asian nations, especially Indonesia, which holds strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific region.



This offer comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions concerning the South China Se disputes.



Indonesia's defense procurement strategy has focused on diversifying its sources to avoid reliance on a single supplier, with recent deals amounting to approximately $30 billion.



Since 2014, Indonesia has sourced primarily from the U.S., France, and South Korea. The recent $2 billion submarine deal with France underscores its preference for advanced Western military technology.







China's offer is not merely commercial; it is a strategic maneuver aimed at increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.



By providing military equipment at competitive prices, China seeks to foster dependency and closer military ties.



This aligns with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and efforts to project power in the South China Sea.



Conversely, Indonesia remains cautious about strengthening defense ties with China, driven by historical context.



Relationships were strained during the New Order era under President Suharto, leading to a preference for Western military ties.



Indonesia's military has trained extensively with the U.S., which complicates accepting Chinese defense offers.



A primary concern for Indonesia is the interoperability of different military platforms.



The Chinese submarines may pose challenges in maintenance and operational integration with Indonesian submarines from German and Korean manufacturers, leading to increased costs and logistical challenges.



Despite the potential cooperation, skepticism exists about the quality and performance of Chinese submarines compared to Western alternatives like French-built Scorpene submarines.



The South China Sea remains a flashpoint, with frequent incursions by Chinese vessels into Indonesia's exclusive economic zone around the Natuna Islands. These tensions influence Jakarta's cautious approach to defense offers from China.



Indonesia aims for a balanced foreign policy, leveraging economic partnerships with China while maintaining defense ties with Western nations.



This dual approach allows Indonesia to benefit from Chinese investments while safeguarding its security interests through advanced Western technology.



After Prabowo Subianto's ascendancy to the presidency, Indonesia's defense modernization may accelerate.



However, Prabowo's policies could be unpredictable, influenced by the evolving geopolitical landscape and U.S.-China rivalry.



Analysts expect Indonesia's defense cooperation with Western partners to continue, balancing interactions with China.

