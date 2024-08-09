Moci Announces Addition Of 48 New Home-Based Business License Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Commerce and has announced the addition of 48 new activities, under the home projects license, bringing the total number of activities to 63.

Shedding light on some of the new activities, the ministry listed these as: roasting and packaging nuts, tailoring and sewing men's clothing, repairing and maintaining leather products such as luggage and bags, maintaining electrical appliances, repairing document copying machines, repairing and maintaining computers, trading dates and their by-products, trading computers and their accessories, designing and programming custom software, trading men, women and children's clothing, trading shoes, renting travel supplies, translation activities, trading men's accessories and perfumes, designing jewellery, photography activities, trading women's cosmetics and beauty and hair care products, interior decoration design activities, among several other new work from home activities.

The requirements for issuing home licenses, which include a service application form and both the property owner and license holder's ID cards, (the address must match the license holder's address data), as well as the“My Address” sign on the home.

The license application can be made online through the Single Window portal. If the application is submitted electronically, there is no need to fill out the license services application form.

The ministry highlighted the simple steps to obtain the license electronically by selecting the E-services tab at , then going to Single Window services and logging into the national authentication system, followed by comprehensive incorporation, legal entity, professional establishment, and then selecting a home license.

The applicant is required to scan the electronic code to register.

This new license aims at regulating abode-based commercial activities and broadening opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The new announcement also encourages SMEs to innovate and develop capabilities to support fresh ideas and attract investment to their projects while motivating expansion and growth of their projects, that will, in future, lead to establishing commercial outlets thereby contributing to economic development, sustainability and diversification.