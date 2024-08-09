Smart Air Purifier Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Air purifiers reduce dust particles, dust mites, mold, pet dander, smoke particles, automobile exhaust, cooking smoke, and gaseous pollutants. Smart air purifiers permit the monitoring and control of air quality with a smartphone-enabled application that also provides real-time data readings. The application also facilitates monitoring indoor air quality over time, allowing users to identify the hours of the day with the best and worst air quality. Smart air purifiers collect air quality data from unique monitoring sensors on the device and deliver alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone applications allow clients to control these air purifiers by allowing fine-tuned adjustments to the air cleaning parameters. Greater awareness of the negative impacts of air pollution on human health has motivated several electronic firms to develop and offer more sophisticated air purifiers.

Air purifiers can renew stale air, reducing the risk of health issues caused by indoor toxins, which can cause respiratory infections, neurological diseases, or increased asthmatic symptoms. Several indoor air contaminants are eradicated by superior quality air purifiers, preserving the population's health. Moreover, as the per capita wealth of the people in emerging nations has increased, individuals have become more tech-savvy. They tend to invest heavily in luxury items such as smart air purifiers. However, the high maintenance costs, filters replacement, and installation have hampered the expansion and use of smart air purifiers.

Market Dynamics

Increased Air Pollution in Urban Areas and the Awareness Regarding its Effect on Health to Drive the Global Smart Air Purifier Market

Rapid urbanization in India, China, Vietnam, Brazil, and Russia has increased construction activity, increasing air pollution levels. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) published research on air pollution in 2019. According to the report, 30% of pollution is caused by the dust generated by construction activities. In addition, urban areas are influenced severely by harmful pollutants such as VOC (Volatile Organic Compound), carbon monoxide, oxides of Sulphur, and oxides of nitrogen, which are produced by industry and have a destructive effect on human life. These reasons have prompted individuals and organizations to look for ways to mitigate the negative impacts of indoor and outdoor air pollution. This will likely drive the market for smart air purifiers' growth throughout the forecast period.

A rise in the number of deaths related to air pollution has generated significant worries about the effects of air pollution on human health. According to the "State of Global Air Report 2020" by the HEI (Health Effects Institute, US), air pollution is responsible for 1.67 million fatalities in India. As a result of these changes, people are more aware of the effects of air pollution on human health, which is expected to boost the adoption of smart air purifiers over the forecast period.

Technical Innovation and Research & Development to Create Global Smart Air Purifier Market Opportunities

Smart air purifier market participants utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology to strengthen their market position. In August 2018, Brise Care BV in the Netherlands introduced two AI-powered air purifiers, the BRISE C200 and BRISE C360, which adapt to the user's usage pattern. In addition, in October of 2018, LG Electronics, headquartered in South Korea, constructed the "Air Science Lab" research and development center in Seoul, South Korea. This laboratory would be utilized for the development of air purification technology. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that these developments will generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market for smart air purifiers.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 13.9%. Increased industrialization and rapid urbanization in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia have increased construction activity, which is projected to fuel the growth of the smart air purifiers market. The Indian government, for instance, launched the National Smart Cities Mission (NSCM) in 2015 to develop 100 smart cities by 2023. In addition, the Chinese government released the "Made in China 2025" plan in 2015, intending to generate USD 305 billion in industrial production from the electronics sectors by 2030.

It is believed that this will increase the market for intelligent air purifiers. In addition, countries like China and India have suffered an alarming rise in air pollution over the past few decades due to population growth, the expansion of the manufacturing sector, and the increase in automobile ownership. This has increased the risk of lung cancer, throat diseases, and eye infections among the residents of these countries, hence raising the demand for smart air purifiers.

Europe will expand at a CAGR of 10.5% and hold USD 4,013 million. Due to the ubiquity of smartphones and the availability of smart home solutions, smart air purifiers have been in high demand over the past few years. Throughout January 2019, for instance, the European Commission released information regarding smart homes in Europe. In 2017, 22.5 million homes utilized IoT-enabled home appliances; by 2022, this figure is projected to increase to 84 million. In addition, the increase in death rates attributed to air pollution has posed a challenge for society and raised public awareness of its deleterious effects. In addition, technical advances in air filtration are predicted to generate new opportunities for new entrants into the market for smart air purifiers.

Demand for smart air purifiers is driven by heightened awareness of the poor air quality caused by air pollution. According to the Leibniz Research Institute for Environmental Medicine in Düsseldorf, the sensitivity of children and adults in Europe to air pollution causes asthma, reduced lung function, and breathing difficulties. In addition, implementing air quality control plans by the regulation governing the monitoring of air quality in European cities helps the market growth for air filtration, which in turn offers attractive potential opportunities for market participants throughout the projection period.

Key Highlights



The global smart air purifier market had a revenue share of USD 5,223 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 12,840 million, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the dust collector section is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% and hold the largest market share.

Based on technique, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) section is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% and hold the largest market share.

Based on end-user, the residential section is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% and hold the largest market share.

Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 13.9%.



Competitive Players in the Market



Coway Co., Ltd.

Dyson Technology Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Levoit

LG Electronics Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sharp Corporation

Unilever PLC (Blueair AB)

Winix Inc.



Market News



In 2022, Coway Co., Ltd. showcased its home health appliance at CES 2022. The innovative "Smart Care Air Mattress" from Coway detects the user's body pressure and sleeping position before adjusting itself to one of nine firmness levels via Air Cells for maximum comfort.

In 2022, Coway Co., Ltd. introduced the Noble Collection and Coway Airmega, the company's most recent lines of air and water purifiers.



Global Smart Air Purifier Market: Segmentation

By type



Dust collectors

Fume & smoke collectors

Others



By technique



High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic sterilization (TSS)

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation

Ionizer purifiers

Activated carbon filtration

Others



By end-user



Residential

Commercial

Others



By region



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA



MENAFN09082024004597010339ID1108536377