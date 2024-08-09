Wayanad Landslides: Four Bodies Recovered From Soochippara-Kanthanpara Area, Search Ops Continue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a fresh development, four bodies have been recovered from the Soochippara-Kanthanpara area in Wayanad, 11 days after the landslide disaster. The bodies, identified as three full corpses and a body part, were extricated by a team of volunteers and rescue personnel who have been combing the terrain since the disaster struck. The remains will be airlifted to Sulthan Bathery for further identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, a search operation is being conducted at two locations near Mundakkai Angadi after reports of a foul smell. Police dogs have been deployed to sniff out potential victims, and efforts are underway to bring in heavy machinery to aid the search. The search operation is challenging due to the mud and debris in the area.



Today's mass search operation involves residents, volunteers, and rescue teams scouring the affected areas, including relief camps and private homes. Although search operations have been conducted in all major areas, officials are hopeful that that the search operation based on information from relatives will yield results.



The landslide-affected area has been divided into six zones for the search operation.

In the meantime, NDRF Commander Piyush Anand IPS stated that the NDRF search operation will continue in Wayanad and that the duration of the operation will be decided by the government. He also stated that if the government requests, the NDRF will continue the rescue operation with the help of local residents.

