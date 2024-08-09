(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Exchange Vacation Club Opens New Sales Centers

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC ), which offers affordable and effortless vacation ownership experiences using RCI points, recently opened a new sales center in Dallas, TX.Chris Rocco, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing for GEVC said“we are refocusing most of our marketing efforts to Texas. The new center is light and airy with 9,000 sq. ensuring the 10,000 guests who visit our Dallas site have plenty of space to relax and enjoy our presentation. We are also in the process of building out another showroom in Houston.“After attending one of numerous marketing venues, including home shows, baseball games, golf shows, and state fairs, guests typically receive getaway vacations to popular locales such as Las Vegas, Orlando, or Cancun. RVI, the marketing arm of GEVC also rewards visitors with VIP Ticket Giveaways with highly coveted tickets to sporting events and theme parks.The new showroom is appointed with state-of-the-art electronics in the podium video presentation room. The brand-new furnishings include comfortable lounge chairs as well as fresh, newly designed seating configurations.GEVC's presentation is a lively interactive session which also includes a video screening of popular resorts and other travel options such as hotel accommodations and luxury cruises. Guests at the sales center are hosted by sales professionals who explain all the nuances of the GEVC RCI Points program. Folks who become members are also educated about the ease of the online booking process and invited to take a“test drive” through robust inventory of more than 4200 resorts around the world.GEVC, which is powered by RCI points, has been at the forefront of the Vacation Club concept and remains one of the top Clubs today. GEVC's approximately 30,000 members pay an initial fee and nominal annual dues which allows them to have unlimited access to affordable luxury accommodations all over the world. GEVC members can take their pick of timeshare vacations from a variety of properties across the U.S. and throughout the world. There's no limit to where members may travel. RCI has 4,200 resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Canada, Australia. Members simply login to the RCI platform, choose the resorts that fit their budget and the type of vacation they want.About GEVC (Global Exchange Vacation Club) Headquartered in Orange County, California, GEVC is a multi-location vacation ownership club. The Club is proud of its A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Developed by GEDC, GEVC is a 20-year-old California not-for-profit Homeowners Association which holds the real estate in trust for the benefit and use of its members.GEDC (Global Exchange Development Corp.) Based in Orange County, CA, GEDC is the developer of Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC). Its experienced management staff assists HOAs, management companies and lenders with distressed intervals by curing delinquencies and reclaiming inventory that is eventually incorporated into the Club. GEDC has been a Trustee member of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for two decades.RVI (Resort Vacations, Inc.) RVI, located in Mission Viejo, CA, is the exclusive marketing company for Global Exchange Vacation Club. With over 350 employees RVI generates over 25,000 clients annually to GEVC showrooms in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.

