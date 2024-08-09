Shower Tray Market To Reach $6.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Shower Tray Market by Material (Ceramics, Acrylic, Others ) , by Application (Commercial Buildings, Residential) by Distribution (Online, Offline ) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" . According to the report, the "shower tray market" was valued at $4.2 Billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime determinants of growth The market for shower trays is expanding owing to numerous important factors. Modern, visually appealing bathroom fixtures are in higher demand as a result of growing urbanization and disposable incomes. Advancements in material and design, providing improved longevity and simplified installation, are attracting interest from both professionals and consumers. High-quality shower trays are also gaining popularity as people become more conscious of cleanliness and hygiene standards. The creation of eco-friendly products owing to environmental concerns and regulatory norms, drives the development of the market. Thus, these factors drive the expansion of the shower tray market. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $4.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $6.5 billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in Urbanization and Housing Development Growth in Awareness of Hygiene and Sanitation Advancements in Material Technology Expansion of Hospitality and Tourism Industry Opportunities Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products Smart Bathroom Solutions Restraints High Cost of Premium Products Regulatory Compliance and Standards

Segment Highlights

Shower trays made of ceramic are very popular because of their strength, adaptability, and good aesthetics. Ceramic shower trays are a preferred option for customers looking for durable bathroom fixtures due to their classic style and exceptional stain, scratch, and color resistance. Furthermore, new shapes, textures, and finishes have been created as a result of developments in ceramic technology, adding to their appeal. The ceramics market is well-positioned to profit from trends that favor eco-friendly and sustainable materials, and from the rising demand for high-end bathroom solutions. Thus, the ceramic shower tray segment maintains a substantial market share in the competitive shower tray market.

Shower trays in the commercial construction sector are driven by the growing need for high-end, long-lasting bathroom fixtures in lodging establishments, resorts, offices, and medical facilities. High-quality shower trays are required for visitors, staff members, and patients to have a comfortable and hygienic bathing experience. Furthermore, the need for fashionable and adaptable shower tray options is fueled by the emphasis on aesthetics and design in business environments. Manufacturers that cater to this market segment concentrate on providing products that adhere to strict quality standards, durability requirements, and building laws and regulations to suit the unique requirements of commercial installations.

Shower trays are mostly sold offline through physical retail establishments such as wholesale distributors, specialty bathroom fixture retailers, and home improvement stores. These shops provide a hands-on buying experience where customers? Examine shower trays' quality and style before? making a purchase. Professional contractors and installers are also essential in sourcing and suggesting shower trays for building and remodeling projects. Exhibitions and trade shows provide a venue for manufacturers to present their most recent creations and ideas, promoting industry cooperation and networking opportunities. Thus, offline channels continue to be crucial for connecting with local markets and building personal connections with customers.

Regional Outlook

The global market for shower trays shows different regional characteristics. North America and Europe maintain the dominating position due to surge in number of construction industries and high-end bathroom fixture preferences. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth due to the fast urbanization, rise in disposable income, and developmAents in housing and hospitality industries. Emerging economies in Latin America and Africa present untapped potential due to increasing rates of urbanization and expanding infrastructural development. Regional differences in consumer preferences, legal frameworks, and economic growth, provide challenges for the market growth. Manufacturers need to?modify their strategy to take advantage of local opportunities while attending to particular market nuances to secure continued growth and profitability.

Players: -

Lixil Group

Roca

Kohler

Novellini

Duravit

Huppe

Porcelanosa

Eczacibasi (Vitra)

Ideal Standard

MAAX Bath

KALDEWEI

Bette

MX Group

Just Trays Ltd

Coram

Matki

HSK

Polimat

Polysan

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global shower tray market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Kohler Co. introduced a new range of customizable acrylic shower trays to further establish its market share in the U.S. These trays come in a variety of sizes and colors to accommodate different bathroom styles and preferences.

In August 2023, the acquisition of a well-known California-based producer of stone resin shower trays was announced by American Standard Brands, a LIXIL Corporation affiliate. Through this planned acquisition, American Standard expands its line of products and strengthens its place in the premium end of the U.S. market.

