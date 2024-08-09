Organic Soy Lecithin Market To Reach $97.5 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The organic soy lecithin has experienced rapid growth owing to the increase in consumer awareness of benefits and sustainability. As demand for organic and non-GMO ingredients rises, soy lecithin's versatility in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is anticipated to drive its popularity. Moreover, the emulsifying and stabilizing properties of organic soy lecithin has made it a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking natural, plant-based alternatives in their products. Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Organic Soy Lecithin Market by Type (Refined and Unrefined), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Granular), and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Applications, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the organic soy lecithin market was valued at $51.8 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $97.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The organic soy lecithin market has seen rapid growth due to an increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits and sustainability. As demand surges for organic and non-GMO ingredients, soy lecithin emerges as a versatile solution in various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The natural properties of organic soy lecithin have made it a preferred choice for manufacturers aiming to meet the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers while adhering to sustainable practices. With its emulsifying and stabilizing qualities, soy lecithin enhances the product quality and also serves as a natural alternative to synthetic additives. As a result, the market continues to expand rapidly, driven by the increasing preference for plant-based ingredients and the rising emphasis on clean label products across diverse sectors. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $51.8 Million Market Size in 2033 $97.5 Million CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 398 Segments Covered Type, Form, Application, And Region Drivers Rise In Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits Increase In Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Ingredients Expansion Of The Food And Beverage Industry Increase In Adoption of Organic Soy Lecithin In Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics Opportunities Development Of Innovative Applications In Food And Beverage Expansion Of Organic Farming Practices Rise In Demand For Clean Label And Natural Products Restraints Fluctuation In Prices Of Organic Soy Lecithin Competition From Alternative Emulsifiers

The refined segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the type, the refined segment held the highest market share in 2023. The segment caters to the increase in consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients across food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors, which increases the demand. Moreover, refined organic soy lecithin provides the assurance of organic certification. The purity and consistency of this segment render it suitable for a diverse range of applications. Furthermore, refined organic soy lecithin has superior emulsifying and stabilizing properties, which enhances both product texture and shelf life. Moreover, the versatility and functionality of organic soy lecithin make it a favored choice among manufacturers seeking high-quality ingredients that align with consumer expectations for clean label products.

The liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for liquid organic soy lecithin is high owing to the versatility and ease of use of the liquid form across a wide range of industries. Liquid soy lecithin offers excellent emulsifying and stabilizing properties, which makes it a crucial ingredient in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic formulations. The liquid form allows for easy mixing and dispersion, that facilitates efficient production processes. Moreover, as consumers increasingly seek natural and organic ingredients, the availability of liquid organic soy lecithin meets the demand for clean label products. Furthermore, the ability to enhance texture, shelf life, and overall product quality further drives the popularity of this segment in various applications.

The food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the highest market share in 2023. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and more natural ingredients in their food products, leading to a growing preference for organic and non-GMO options in the food and beverage industry. Organic soy lecithin fits into this trend by offering a natural emulsifier and stabilizer derived from organic soybeans, without the use of synthetic chemicals or genetic modification. Additionally, organic soy lecithin aligns with the rise in demand for clean label products, as it is perceived as a more wholesome and transparent ingredient compared to conventional alternatives. Moreover, organic certification ensures adherence to strict standards of agricultural practices, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare, further enhancing the appeal of organic soy lecithin to consumers and food manufacturers. Thus, the increase in emphasis on health, sustainability, and transparency in the food and beverage industry drives the high demand for organic soy lecithin.

North America held the highest market share in 2023

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The region has a strong demand for organic and natural products driven by health-conscious consumers and stringent regulations governing food safety and labeling. Moreover, North America boasts a well-established food and beverage industry with a high level of innovation and consumer awareness, leading to widespread adoption of organic ingredients like soy lecithin. In addition, the presence of key players and manufacturers specializing in organic soy lecithin further contributes to the prominence of organic soy lecithin in the market. Furthermore, the robust infrastructure, distribution networks, and access to sustainable sourcing of organic soybeans in North America support the availability and utilization of organic soy lecithin across various sectors including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, thus driving North America's leading position in the global market.

Players: -

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

NOW Foods

Lipoid GmbH

Lecico GmbH

Bunge Limited

Thew

Arnott & Co Ltd

GIIAVA Pvt Ltd

American Lecithin Company

Clarkson Grain Company Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global organic soy lecithin market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In September 2021, AAK completed the acquisition of BIC Ingredients, the lecithin division of BIC International Holdings. Specializing in sunflower, soy, rapeseed, and other organic lecithins, the company's acquisition was aimed at enhancing the product portfolio in specialty lecithin and providing dependable solutions in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries.

In September 2019, Praan Naturals introduced organic soy lecithin powder and liquid tailored for use in the cosmetics and personal care industry to broaden the product range and extend applications within cosmetics, including skincare, nail care, hair care, among others.

In February 2019, Lasenor Emul, S.L. and Simmons Grain Co. announced the joint venture under the name Lasenor USA LLC to produce a full set of organic soya lecithin products suitable for different food and feed applications.

