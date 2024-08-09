Global Agriculture Antibacterial Market Size To Worth USD 15.82 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.32%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Antibacterial Size Was Valued at USD 10.36 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Agriculture Antibacterial Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 15.82 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, Valent BioSciences LLC, OHP Inc, Nufarm, DOW Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Aviagen Group, Bayer CropScience AG, FMC Corporation. And other key vendors.

New York, United States, Aug. 09, 2024 - The Global Agriculture Antibacterial Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.36 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.82 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the projected period.









An antibacterial treatment is an active substance that is added during the production process of a material or product to help limit the growth of bacteria or, in some situations, even prevent them from developing at all during the material's life. Antibacterials are widely used in livestock production, where they can be added to concentrated animal feed in subtherapeutic doses to encourage animal development, boost feed conversion efficiency, and ward off illness. These are frequently used as growth promoters in animal feed at controlled levels, as prophylactic/metaphylactic methods to prevent infections, in agriculture to increase crop yield, and in animal husbandry to cure sick animals. Furthermore, the market for antibacterial products for agriculture is expected to grow over the projected period due to an increase in bacterial crop diseases. The number of diseases caused by dangerous bacteria is increasing as a result of their expansion. Plant pathogenic bacteria can cause a variety of symptoms, such as blights, cankers, scabs, galls, wilts, and overgrowth. The plants are harmed by these bacteria. Bacteria-affected plants produce low-yielding, inefficient harvests. Furthermore, A bacterially infected plant produces a crop that is inferior in quality and quantity. Expectations are impacted when farmers lose money as a result of planting inappropriate crops. The growing global awareness of health is reflected in the avoidance of crops harmed by disease. The effects of bacterial infections in plants have led to an increase in the market for antibacterials in agriculture. However, one of the primary barriers to the growth of the worldwide agriculture antibacterial market is the unfavorable effects of these products. Excessive usage of antibiotics stunts plant growth, which is harmful to the growth of plants and poses a serious risk to human health

Global Agriculture Antibacterial Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Antibiotic, Amide, Dithiocarbamate, and Copper-Based), By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), By Application (Soil Treatment and Foliar Spray), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The antibiotic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture antibacterial market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global agriculture antibacterial market is divided into antibiotic, amide, dithiocarbamate, and copper-based. Among these, the antibiotic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture antibacterial market during the projected timeframe. The antibiotic industry is expected to hold the greatest proportion of the worldwide agricultural antibacterial market due to the rising demand for animal protein in developing countries and the encouragement of intensive farming practices that leave antibacterial residues in animal products. The public's health is seriously threatened by antibiotic-resistant bacteria because they can be harmful to humans, spread quickly through food chains, and become extensively distributed in the environment through waste from animals.



The cereals & grains segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture antibacterial market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global agriculture antibacterial market is divided into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. Among these, the cereals & grains segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture antibacterial market during the projected timeframe. Most people globally rely on cereals and grains for their nourishment since they are abundant in fiber, carbohydrates, and other nutrients. Cereals and grains can include corn, rice, wheat, oats, barley, rye, and other crops. When included in a diet, this helps to prevent chronic diseases.

The soil treatment segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the agriculture antibacterial market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global agriculture antibacterial market is divided into soil treatment and foliar spray. Among these, the soil treatment segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the agriculture antibacterial market during the estimated period. Pesticide growth control agents are becoming more common in the early stages of plant development as a result of the increased usage of bactericides and other food additives. Antibacterial compounds are used in agricultural soil treatment to manage and stop bacterial infections that could harm plants.



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture antibacterial market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture antibacterial market over the forecast period. due to the increased demand for premium commodities and the extension of the land area under the agricultural sector. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to have the highest rate of growth. The increasing prevalence of bacterial agricultural diseases, an increase in personal disposable income, and a fast rise in spending on R&D capabilities are other important factors contributing to the region's growth.



Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture antibacterial market during the projected timeframe. Growing agricultural operations and customer demand for premium food are driving growth in the market for antibacterial products in the agricultural sector. Farmers in this region have become more aware of the impact bacterial infections have on crop yield, which has led to an increase in the usage of antibacterial products. Given the rising incidence of treatment failures and medication resistance in common diseases,

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agriculture Antibacterial Market are Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, Valent BioSciences LLC, OHP Inc, Nufarm, DOW Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Aviagen Group, Bayer CropScience AG, FMC Corporation, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

. In July 2024, The ARC officially opened the ARC CEA StAR, the University of Queensland's ARC Training Centre for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions to Antimicrobial Resistance. Working with industry partners, ARC CEA StAR aims to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and train the next generation of researchers to address AMR's effects on agriculture and the environment.

