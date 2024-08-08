Kristina Joins Coach Collective With 'It's Your Story To Tell'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Megan Babcock, Founder It's Your Story to TellPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kristina Jones, inspired by the Holy Spirit, has launched two transformative ventures:“Suppressed Wounds Redemption and Recovery, LLC” and“Reaching Beyond The Break Career Development Services, LLC.” These ventures have laid the foundation for a powerful movement dedicated to helping others heal and grow. She also hosts a podcast, Redemption & Recovery to inspire others in what is possible when you are willing to heal.Introducing "Broken Girl Whole Woman"From“Suppressed Wounds Redemption and Recovery” emerged the impactful“Broken Girl Whole Woman.” This initiative, which started as a 6-Week Workbook, has now evolved into a comprehensive 6-Week Virtual Workshop. The primary focus of“Broken Girl Whole Woman” is to guide women on their healing journeys. It equips them with the tools to nurture the little girl within who may have been overshadowed by trauma, enabling them to experience true joy and growth.A Successful Beginning and a Bright FutureThe first session, which commenced in May 2024, was a resounding success. We are excited to announce that the next 6-Week Virtual“Broken Girl Whole Woman” Workshop is set to begin on July 17, 2024. Registration is now open, with a fee of $50.Kristina's Expanded Role and VisionAs the merger with“It's Your Story To Tell” took shape, Kristina embraced her role not just as a coach but as a Self-Discovery Advocacy Coach. This title encompasses her dedication and commitment to helping others on their journey of self-discovery and advocacy. Kristina has seen an increase in clients seeking her expertise in self-publishing coaching and business start-up coaching.Future EndeavorsLooking ahead, Kristina envisions the establishment of a“Broken Girl Whole Woman” academy and foundation. She aims to partner with the Coach Collective to spread hope worldwide through transformational conferences.For more information or to register for the upcoming workshop, please contact Kristina.About KristinaKristina is a Self-Discovery Advocacy Coach dedicated to helping women heal and grow. Through her initiatives, she provides support and guidance to women, enabling them to overcome past traumas and embrace their true potential.Media Contact:Kristina Jones Email: ... Phone: 202-888-7362

