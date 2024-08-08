Bahraini Min: GCC States Should Unify Marketing Efforts As Unified Tourist Destination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- of and Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Fatima Al-Sayrafi, stressed the importance of unifying marketing and efforts for the GCC countries as a unified destination.

This came in remarks to KUNA, following her meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways Corporation Abdulmohsen Al-Faqaan Thursday.

The Bahraini minister said that the launch of special tourism packages was discussed in cooperation between the two sides, which would enrich the experience of tourists in both countries.

She also touched on the most prominent achievements and new tourism projects in Bahrain, indicating that they discussed ways to enhance cooperation during national holidays and occasions and regional and international events that will be hosted by Bahrain and Kuwait.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways stressed the importance of Kuwait Airways' effective role in the events, occasions, and projects planned between the two countries. (end)

