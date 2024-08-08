COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING OPENS SECOND ALABAMA LOCATION SERVING VESTAVIA HILLS AREA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

College H.U.N.K.S new franchise owner Reeves Johnson

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , an award-winning company and leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, has opened its second Alabama location at 157 Citation Court in Homewood, AL. New franchise owner Reeves Johnson will provide donation pickups, general assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services.For nearly 20 years College HUNKS has provided efficient, reliable and professional moving services by its teams of expert movers for residents and businesses alike. The Vestavia Hills team can tailor its services to fit each client whether it's a full-service relocation or smaller, trash pickup, furniture staging, vehicle loading, and more. All moving costs are provided upfront so there are no surprise fees.“My wife and I are Auburn University graduates. We love the state of Alabama and feel fortunate to start our own business in the community we live,” said Reeves Johnson, franchise owner of the Vestavia Hills location.“I have a background in the moving industry so becoming a College HUNKS franchise partner is a natural fit. I look forward to providing career opportunities to hard working people in the area and setting a standard of excellent customer experience and satisfaction for our clients.”Reeves and his wife are also committed to giving back to the community and will be involved in local charitable outreach programs. Their priority is veterans associations and local shelters, who they plan to help with loading, transporting and delivering supplies to the organizations when they need it.“There's an excellent opportunity to grow our business in Alabama and Reeves is the perfect franchise partner to make that happen,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "His prior experience in the moving business and his commitment and dedication to the Vestavia Hills community is an asset to the College HUNKS team. I look forward to watching his success.”College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Vestavia Hills HUNKS team plans to connect with the brand's goodwill efforts as well as participate in community events and assist in on-going cleanup needs around the city.For more information about the Vestavia Hills, AL HUNKS, visit vestavia-hills/ or call 659.266.8622.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Angella Miller

Ink Link Marketing

...