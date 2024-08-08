Paxis Backpacks Partners With Silver Creek Outfitters To Offer The Ultimate Fly Fishing Backpack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accessing gear from the swing pod.

Perfect for fly fishing, photography, and outdoor adventures, this versatile pack is the ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers.

EASTSOUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paxis is proud to announce that our innovative Twin Lakes backpack is now available at Silver Creek Outfitters, a premier destination for fly fishing enthusiasts in Ketchum, Idaho. This exciting partnership brings our award-winning design directly to the heart of one of the most picturesque fishing spots in the country, ensuring that outdoor adventurers have access to the best gear for their excursions.The Twin Lakes backpack, known for its patented swing-arm technology, allows anglers to effortlessly access their gear without removing the pack. This feature is particularly useful when wading through the Silver Creek Preserve, where quick and easy access to flies, leaders, and other essential items is key to a successful and enjoyable day on the water.Sam Ernst, a seasoned guide at Silver Creek Outfitters, had this to say about the new product: "The Twin Lakes backpack from Paxis is tailor made for a day spent meandering through Silver Creek Preserve. The swing arm design allows one to easily accomplish all fly and leader changes, while still having enough storage for lunch and photography equipment."The Twin Lakes backpack isn't just for anglers. With ample storage and a comfortable, durable design, it's perfect for photographers and outdoor enthusiasts who need a versatile pack that can handle the demands of a full day in nature. Whether you're capturing the beauty of Silver Creek or simply enjoying a day of fly fishing, the Twin Lakes backpack is your go-to companion.“We're excited to partner with Silver Creek Outfitters to bring our Twin Lakes backpack to their customers,” said Alex Wolf, Marketing Director at Paxis Pax.“Silver Creek Outfitters is renowned for their commitment to providing top-tier gear for outdoor adventures, and we're thrilled to be part of that legacy.”The Twin Lakes backpack is now available for purchase at Silver Creek Outfitters in Ketchum, Idaho, and this fall through their online store at .For more information about the Twin Lakes backpack or to schedule an interview with Alex Wolf, please contact ....About Paxis PaxPaxis is a leading innovator in backpack design, creating products that meet the needs of adventurers, photographers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Our mission is to provide high-quality, functional gear that enhances the outdoor experience, no matter the environment.About Silver Creek OutfittersFor over 50 years, Silver Creek Outfitters has been the go-to destination for fly fishing gear, apparel, and guided trips in the Sun Valley area. Known for their expertise and dedication to customer service, Silver Creek Outfitters is committed to providing the best possible outdoor experiences.

