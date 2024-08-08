Billboard Charting Monster Taxi Delivers 'Field Of Dreams' - America Through Its Heartland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Billboard Charting Monster Taxi“Field of Dreams” Delivers a Musical Experience About Humanity - America Through the Lens of Its Heartland

- Robert Kechter, Music Director at MXNext Dance Radio

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the very first notes,“Field of Dreams” by Monster Taxi – the brainchild of Miami composer, producer, and musician, Jason Klein – elicits a primal, deep-seated emotion that lives within the heart of humanity. This captivating piece, which is both an extraordinarily well-done video and a song, pays homage to Klein's travels with his daughter to parts of Midwest America and the memories they created and shared exploring their own field of dreams. The artist perfectly captures the headrtheart of America, and how its tapestry of resources is woven into the lives of everyone, both throughout history and today.

"Anyone hailing from this heartland knows full well the wondrous, magical feeling of wandering through corn fields. There is a certain excitement and enchantment about those neat, orderly rows that is quite unlike any other feeling. These are the fields of life that feed not only the body, but the mind and soul as well. These are the fields that feed us all. In the video, this particular ambiance is perfectly captured by award-winning cinematographer and director, Daniel Barrocas, who produced the video." - Monster Taxi / Jason Klein

The Music Visual for "Field of Dreams" is both a powerful and emotionally moving experience. The majestic corn fields, so vital to humanity's existence, are as much a part of the human experience as is music. The piece takes the valuable lesson a step deeper and incorporates a poem by the late Mary Howitt which integrates beautifully into both the composition and video. The poem is narrated by Miami-based actor, singer, songwriter, recording artist, model, voice and piano teacher, Kahra Keyes , who interestingly enough, grew up in the Midwest and went to college in Iowa. Kahra also appears in the video along with Jason Klein, his daughter, Shelby Klein, and Brian Scheinhoft, who plays acoustic guitar on the track. The mesmerizing keyboard-based music was composed and performed by Jason Klein, while the drums performed by Aaron Glueckauf add the quintessential“heartbeat".

“Field of Dreams” is a“must see” video and a necessary song for the“chill” playlist.“This beautiful tranquil and serene setting against the almost hip-hop music backing track, layers perfectly with the piano making this pure joy to listen too. This Field of Dreams is less about corn and more about cool.”

- Bill Kelly, Co-founder of Winter Music Conference

“Field of Dreams”, is an appropriate title for this song, with the melodic instrumentation, and spoken word. Once again, we experience the theater of the mind, with melodic movement of the music, transporting us to a place of inner peace and self-reflection, all to be brought back from a dream state, with a sense of positivity. Monster Taxi is showing how music transforms us, while fast becoming the new Pink Floyd of Electronic Music.

"Field of Dreams" is a touchstone for humanity of all generations, resonating with both music lovers and programmers across America and beyond. The experience of the song and music visual knows no borders, and can be viewed on YouTube channel at: @ToyRobotRecords . The visual is also available on: The Music Network Channel - Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon fire, ROCK TV Mix - Roku, Otel Music Videos/ Otel Universe - Roku, 'My Music Video Channel', Saorsa TV Network - Roku, Amazon fire - US and UK, OKTV - broadcast in Germany and The Chubb Show - NC, Video Hits! Rainbow Productions - broadcast on Spectrum Cable - NY, More Music - WKTV & GRTV 25 - Public / Cable / Satellite / Internet, featured by Poze Radio and Pose Magazine's Entertainment Platform, and has been added to the WEMIX European Music Video Pool.

ABOUT MONSTER TAXI

Monster Taxi is the alter-ego of Miami music producer and keyboardist Jason Klein. Klein has worked on recordings for several major and indie artists including Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and Earth Wind & Fire. From 1998-2001, Klein was partnered with famed Brazilian DJ Grego doing remixes and dance productions utilizing various Brazilian genres and Latin house.

Before taking the moniker of Monster Taxi, Klein partnered with another Miami-based producer, Jason Wilkes, and opera singer, Kelly Alloco, as“Magic Sauce.” Magic Sauce remixed Franz Schubert's“Ave Maria”, which charted on DJ Times and was featured in Billboard Magazine. After Ave Maria, Klein teamed with Manny Perez for the Don Manuel“Figaro” house music opera. His interest in classic music also led to his dance collaboration with Amy Barbera in releasing Amazing Grace.

In 2003, Klein produced the BMG US Latin/RCA Victor album, Beny Moré – The King of Son. The single,“Bonito y Sabrosa”, was a Latin radio and video hit, charting #1 on several stations. It made the Billboard chart on May 17, 2003, on the Tropical/Salsa airplay at #39, Klein's first Billboard chart position.

The artist formed Monster Taxi and Toy Robot Records to license his own tracks to major labels. The Monster Taxi tunes,“Boogie Makes a Splash” and“Cosmic Love Juice”, were featured on a dance compilation for Ministry of Sound. He worked with Billboard charting dance singers such as Pepper Mashay (Cosmic Love Juice), Rachel Panay (Repeat Performance and Get Off), Jennifer Carbonell (Memory Wack), and Ray Guell (Love is the Answer).

Monster Taxi teamed up with members of the disco funk band, Foxy and re-recorded“Get Off”. Song featured original talk box guitars, funky bass lines, and Ish Ledesma on vocals. Mixes received heavy dance club and airplay and was featured at sporting events. Recent dance mixes from Monster Taxi include "Miami Spice", "Cluck Old Hen", "Do the Hora", "Motivate", "Tank and The Jazz Song", "Ocean Drive". In 2013, Klein remixed Universal Music Canada artists, Bet.e and Stef. He continues to remix songs including releases by Eddie Amador & Ultra Nate and Jenevieve X. Klein currently re-masters compilations for Sony Music and Fania Records, along with doing a voice-over production for the Simpsons cartoon on Fox. Many of these albums have charted in Billboard Magazine.

Stay up on the latest music and news from Monster Taxi at: and on social media on Facebook: , Instagram: , and Twitter/X: . Contact Monster Taxi at Toy Robot Records at: ....

