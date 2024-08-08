Join Us At Kubeday Japan On August 27 In Tokyo!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Localized and in-person will focus on collaboration, discussion, and knowledge sharing around cloud native technologies with a focus on Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, is pleased to present KubeDay Japan , happening on August 27 in Tokyo. The event will offer a full day of sessions with speakers from Japan and around the world, including a beginner and an advanced track.

Hosted by CNCF, KubeDay events connect international and local experts in global cities with adopters, developers, and practitioners to promote face-to-face collaboration and deliver rich educational experiences. KubeDays target specific geographical regions experiencing community expansion and interest and is a wonderful opportunity to engage with the leaders of CNCF-hosted projects as we set the direction for the cloud native ecosystem.

"The cloud native community has been growing significantly the last few years with a focus on global communities, which culminated in the creation of Cloud Native Community Japan

late last year," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "With its vibrant and active community of cloud native developers we are thrilled to return to Japan this month to share knowledge and the future of the cloud native ecosystem."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:



Empowering Japanese Contributors: Kubernetes Upstream Training - Shu Muto, Principal Software Engineer & Ziyi Xie, Software Engineer, NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd.

Rising Sun of Cloud Native in Japan - Yuichi Nakamura, Evangelist, The Linux Foundation Japan

Our Journey from in-House CD System to Open Source - Yoshiki Fujikane, CyberAgent, Inc. Unleashing the Power of Serverless Computing in Kubernetes with Knative, Crossplane & Dapr - Mauricio "Salaboy" Salatino, Diagrid & Viktor Farcic, Upbound

For the full KubeDay Japan program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for standard in-person pricing through August 11.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeDay Japan this year has been made possible thanks to our amazing community and support from our Diamond Sponsors: Fsas Technologies , Hitachi , and IOWN Global Forum .



