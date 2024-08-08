Defense Ministry Unveils Army+ App To Cut Paperwork For Ukraine's Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense has presented the Army+ application that introduces the digitization of document flow in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov took part in the presentation.

"The Army+ application will start operating today. It starts with basic functions, and we will fill it with new functions. In particular, electronic reports will [be introduced] immediately, when in a few minutes and clicks it will be possible to do what now takes at least hours and days. There will also be an Army ID and a survey to see the real situation with the provision of our units. And this is only the first release of Army+. In the future, just as we filled our Diia [app] with new functions, we will fill Army+ with new opportunities as well," Zelensky said.

He noted that the purpose of this application is to free the Ukrainian army from useless paperwork so that commanders and soldiers do not waste their time on outdated and unnecessary bureaucracy and filling in papers.































































According to Zelensky, there will also be functions that will help Ukrainian warriors meet all the necessary social and communication needs during their service.

"The application will include the necessary courses and training programs. Ukrainians will be able to receive all social services provided by the state to warriors and citizens without bureaucracy. Transportation – they will be able to buy tickets or order other necessary services. Medicine and medical documents – all this should and will be convenient. Banking and crediting – the state is creating and will increase the package of financial opportunities for our Ukrainian warriors," he said.

He noted that the application would provide reliable communication between military personnel through secure chats.