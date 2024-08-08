Revolutionizing Your Reading And Writing: Viwoods Launches Aipaper E-Ink Tablets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viwoods ( ) will debut its groundbreaking Aipaper e-ink series on Kickstarter, ( ) featuring the 10.65-inch Aipaper and the 8.2-inch Aipaper Mini. After two years of meticulous development and testing, the Viwoods team has successfully merged traditional e-ink with advanced AI to create a first-to-market product that redefines reading and writing. The Aipaper offers a focused, distraction-free experience by eliminating unnecessary features like and playback, allowing users to immerse themselves fully in text and creativity.

The Smartest E-Ink Tablet

By tapping into the cutting-edge technologies of the AI era, Viwoods has expanded the capabilities of e-ink tablets. Aipaper's powerful AI can analyze content, organize handwritten notes, assist with research and writing, provide extensive AI Q&A, and support handwriting and voice input for interacting with AI. This makes Aipaper the smartest e-ink device available.









User Testimonials

“I love how convenient the AI features are. Each function module in Aipaper has an entry point and corresponding AI commands, but you can also ask any question directly.” - John Johnson

“Aipaper's AI features have greatly impressed me. It responds quickly. I like to list key points first, use AI to draft them, and then edit them. This has significantly improved my work efficiency.” - Charles Rodriguez

Superior Paper-Like Reading Experience

Aipaper excels in traditional e-ink reading comfort. The Viwoods team has created the lightest e-ink screen by reducing its thickness to 4.5mm and weight to 370 grams. (That's a little thinner than six credit cards held together.) This portability ensures it fits easily into any briefcase or handbag.

Aipaper's high-resolution 2560*1920 display with 300 PPI offers a clear and bright reading experience. Compared to LCD or LED screens, it is more eye-friendly. The device allows users to switch between different refresh modes for faster loading or higher resolution, simulating a smooth paper-like experience without the waste of actual paper.









Multi-functional Writing and Document Management

Viwoods focuses on enhancing the reading and writing experience. Aipaper's included stylus offers a smooth, paper-like writing texture with two tip options: a smoother tip for higher writing quality and a long-lasting tip for extended use. Both tip types are included in the standard offering.

File sync and interaction are simplified by logging into your AiPaper account on (). You can sync documents to AiPaper's sections, such as Paper, Daily, Meeting, Learning, Picking, and Memo App. AiPaper allows one-click local-to-web transfers through the built-in file management app ViTransfer. The web platform stores documents for only 24 hours before they are automatically cleaned to protect users' privacy, offering document searching, management, manual cleaning, and recall functions in compliance with users' demands. Additionally, you can transfer content from Aipaper or receive files from other devices through QR codes, Bluetooth, and Email.

AiPaper does not use cloud services, mitigating privacy risks. Instead, it offers 128GB of storage, enough for 20,000 books of 220 pages each and 2.4 million pages of notes. Each document can be passcode-protected, and handwritten titles are automatically used for document naming, ensuring easy organization. AiPaper can effortlessly search for documents by name and sort them by time, quickly finding what you need.

ELEVATE Workflow With High Efficiency

Aipaper offers various templates like SWOT, STAR, Quadrant, and 5W1H for professionals and an art section for designers. Meeting templates are also available. For businessmen, Aipaper is a thoughtful and convenient tool. Daily schedules and work plans can be recorded in the Daily section. Ideas and thoughts can be noted in the Paper section, with AI assistance for document analysis and creativity. During meetings, you can share your Aipaper screen, transmitting your every thought through the connected screen. AI can generate meeting minutes with one click, which you can share via Aipaper's robust file transfer function.









AiPaper empowers you to sign documents with ease, and sending handwritten emails on Aipaper conveys warmth and a personal touch. Aipaper handles serious work situations with three handwriting-to-text conversion methods and supports multiple languages. You can connect your keyboard via Bluetooth or cable for more efficient work. Apps like Calculator, Dictionary, Chrome, and PCloud are also available on AiPaper to assist with work.

Inspiring Thought and Cultivating Positive Learning Habits

AiPaper is an excellent learning tool. Arrange your to-do list in the Daily section and stick to your learning plan. The Paper section provides freestyle space for students' thinking and imagination. AI can assist with problem analysis, information retrieval, and general brainstorming.

AiPaper supports importing learning materials to the Learning section for convenient reading and studying. You can freely select, annotate, and write, highlighting key points and adding bookmarks. Every annotation you add is preserved by AiPaper. The Picking section allows annotating in third-party reading apps, saving your insights and notes effortlessly. Just swipe down from the top right to activate the Picking function to choose crop, annotate, or record to capture thoughts or share content.









More portable: introducing the aipaper mini

The two Viwoods AiPaper models use the same operating system, so both the AiPaper and the 8.2-inch AiPaper Mini offer consistent functions. The AiPaper Mini is more compact and portable, fitting easily into a handbag for reading and studying during moments of free time, such as waiting for a flight or having a quick snack.









Support system improvement

Viwoods continues to refine and upgrade the product experience, offering regular software updates to optimize and enhance functionality and introduce new features. With a truly forward-looking team, we have great confidence in the AiPaper series.

