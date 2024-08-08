The Living Urn's Tree Nurseries Are Well Stocked In Anticipation Of An Increased Demand This Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark BrewerGREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Living Urn , the leading bio urn and planting system, is excited to announce that its Colorado and Tennessee tree nurseries are well stocked with thousands of premium trees and shrubs (over 75 species) in anticipation of an increased demand this coming fall season. This includes oaks, willows, maples, lilacs, evergreens, crape myrtles, flowering cherry, and fruit trees, among various other tree and shrub options.Mark Brewer, company President commented,“Many people love the idea of a living memorial and growing a vibrant tree from a bio urn holding the remains of a loved one. We're catering to this movement with our patented Living Urn – the leading option that has been designed to use actual trees, not seeds or tiny saplings. Because of this, along with the overall design of our proprietary bio urn and planting system, it helps ensure that families have success in growing a living memory of a loved one or pet. This patented system was introduced over seven years ago and has been proven in tens of thousands of tree memorial plantings in the U.S. and worldwide.”Brewer continues,“The upcoming fall season is one of the best times of year to plant trees and tree memorials - the cooler fall temperatures allow trees to focus on root growth with less stress on the tree. This gives the tree a good base to then grow and thrive once spring comes around. We expect this fall season to be our busiest to-date and, for this reason, we've committed to growing more trees and having our tree nurseries stocked at high levels so we can continue to ensure that all memorial trees are shipped on-time and when families are ready to plant.”Upon ordering, The Living Urn's bio urn and planting system ships right away and a healthy premium two-to-four foot tree or shrub of choice will ship on-demand and directly from a Living Urn tree nursery when a family is ready to plant. Click here to learn more and see the tree and shrub options offered with The Living Urn in your area.About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

