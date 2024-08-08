Mohammad Yunus leads Bangladesh interim government

(MENAFN) Following the resignation and departure of longtime Prime Hasina amidst widespread protests, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed to head Bangladesh's interim government. Known internationally as the "banker to the poorest of the poor," Yunus assumes the role of caretaker premier until new are conducted, following discussions involving student leaders, military officials, civil society representatives, and business figures late Tuesday.



The decision to appoint Yunus came amidst escalating demonstrations initially sparked by grievances over a job quota system, which evolved into broader challenges against Hasina's 15-year tenure marked by economic growth but also criticized for authoritarian tendencies. Hasina's departure has left Bangladesh in a state of political uncertainty, prompting the military to temporarily assume control after the dissolution of Parliament on Tuesday to facilitate forthcoming elections.



Yunus, currently in Paris as an advisor to the Olympics organizers, reportedly accepted the interim leadership role following discussions with student protest leaders. The 83-year-old economist and social entrepreneur has been a vocal critic of Hasina's administration and is viewed by many as a figure capable of steering Bangladesh through its current political crisis.



The appointment of Yunus signifies a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political landscape, with expectations high for his leadership to navigate the country towards stability and prepare for upcoming democratic processes. As Bangladesh grapples with transition and uncertainty, international attention remains focused on the implications of Yunus's interim stewardship and the prospects for political reform in the South Asian nation.

