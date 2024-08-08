Laos unveils Inclusive Education Strategy, Action Plan 2030

(MENAFN) Laos has unveiled its new Inclusive Education Strategy and Action Plan 2030, a significant step forward in enhancing inclusive education across the country. This strategy aligns with both national and international frameworks aimed at promoting equitable access to education. The announcement, covered by Lao national TV on Thursday, marks a pivotal development in Laos' efforts to ensure that all individuals, including those with disabilities, have the opportunity to receive quality education.



The Inclusive Education Strategy and Action Plan 2030 is designed to provide a legal foundation for advancing inclusive education practices. It will address the educational needs of people with disabilities, ensuring that they receive the support and resources necessary for their educational success. This plan is expected to play a crucial role in eliminating barriers to education and fostering an environment where every learner has the chance to thrive.



In conjunction with the strategy's launch, the Ministry of Education and Sports is calling on all relevant departments, provincial educational services, and educational institutions to actively engage with and support the strategy. Effective collaboration and recognition of the strategy's importance are essential for its successful implementation and the realization of its goals. This initiative represents a major commitment to inclusivity and equal access to education in Laos.

