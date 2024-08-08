عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Hits State Emergency Unit In Nikopol

Russian Drone Hits State Emergency Unit In Nikopol


8/8/2024 6:15:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the territory of a State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging the building and equipment.

This was reported by the press center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dsns_telegram/30964" data-width="100%"></script>

"Nikopol: in the morning, Russian troops launched a UAV at the territory of the SES unit. As a result of the strike, the windows of the fire department were smashed and the rescuers' equipment was damaged," the report says.

Read also: Child injured in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

The personnel of the fire and rescue unit did not sustain any injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of August 7, Russian troops have been shelling the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. A 12-year-old boy was injured in the shelling.

Photo: SES

MENAFN08082024000193011044ID1108531334


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search