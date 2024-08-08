Russian Drone Hits State Emergency Unit In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, Russian launched a drone strike on the territory of a State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging the building and equipment.

This was reported by the press center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol: in the morning, Russian troops launched a UAV at the territory of the SES unit. As a result of the strike, the windows of the fire department were smashed and the rescuers' equipment was damaged," the report says.

The personnel of the fire and rescue unit did not sustain any injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of August 7, Russian troops have been shelling the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. A 12-year-old boy was injured in the shelling.

Photo: SES