EMRC Reports $3.87 Million In Mining Sector Revenue For Last Year

Amman, August 8 (Petra) -- The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) generated JD3.87 million in revenue from the sector during the past year, as detailed in the commission's annual report.The report indicates that 2,132 export licenses were issued for mineral ores, with the exported quantities valued at JD2.031 million. Additionally, the commission granted 2,724 licenses, with the imported minerals valued at JD319,000 dinars.The commission also issued 173 quarry licenses, 39 licenses for explosives experts, 20 land reclamation permits, 12 mining rights, and 10 exploration licenses.The report highlights that 165 closure orders were issued for non-compliant quarries, and 38 warnings were given to quarries failing to meet licensing conditions.Throughout the year, the commission conducted 1,777 inspection campaigns, leading to 37 violations recorded against quarry operators. In addition, 339 samples of sand and aggregates were collected to ensure product quality.