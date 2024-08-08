Infinigate Reports Strong First Quarter For The New Financial Year 2024-2025

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate's results for the first quarter of the new financial year show a considerable uptick in growth trends, particularly for its European countries.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 8 August 2024 – the Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and networking infrastructure, has recorded strong revenue growth for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-2025, begun in April 2024.

The revenue increase represents a +16% Year on Year rise compared to the same period last year and is particularly significant for Europe, where Infinigate's results show a marked improvement on the previous quarter.

“Our quarterly financial results demonstrate that we are on the right trajectory to achieve our targets. We will continue to build on them with the benefit of our unique technology platform, our strong vendors partnerships, our loyal ecosystem of partners, our increased geographical footprint and our technical and business expertise to intercept the cybersecurity market growth,” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group.“Infinigate MEA is still the stellar performer, but Europe is growing steadily, fuelled by our cloud-based CSP, MSP & MSSP businesses.”

Kristiina Leppänen, CFO at the Infinigate Group commented:“We are pleased to see a strong start of the year, with our revenue showing significant growth. We plan to sustain this trend through operational excellence in a challenging market environment.”

The strong results are the product of overall continuous and developed solid alliances & partnerships, progressive process automation and digitalisation for optimized efficiency and productivity.

The company's outlook is confident, with prospected continued growth, both organic and acquisitive in nature. As part of its acquisitive strategy, Infinigate made an important strategic investment in early July, securing a beachhead in the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market, through Wavelink , now an Infinigate Group company.

About the Infinigate Group

