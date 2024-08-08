Bengaluru: Lalbagh Flower Show Starts Today; Check Alternate Traffic Routes For Vehicles Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited fruit and flower show at Lalbagh is kicking off today, August 8, and will continue until August 19 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. With an expected footfall of around 8-10 lakh visitors, several precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth experience for everyone attending the event.

To accommodate the large crowd, comprehensive arrangements have been made, including the provision of drinking water, enhanced security, and an ticketing system. However, with such a significant number of visitors anticipated, traffic around Lalbagh is expected to increase. As a result, the police have altered certain traffic routes to manage the flow better.

Traffic route changes:

- Marigowda Road

- Lal Bagh Road

- K.H. Road

- Wilson Garden traffic station area

To facilitate smoother traffic movement, specific parking arrangements have been put in place, and the public is encouraged to use BMTC buses, metro trains, and cabs as much as possible. The traffic police have also specified roads where parking is not allowed:

- Dr. Marigowda Road: No parking from Lal Bagh main entrance to Nimhans.

- KH Road: No parking on both sides from KH Circle to Shantinagar Junction.

- Lalbagh Road: No parking from Subbiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate.

- Siddaiah Road: No parking from Urvashi Theater Junction to Wilson Garden 12th Cross.

- BMTC Junction: No parking on both sides from BTS Bus Stop.

- Lalbagh West Gate to R.V. Teachers College, Ashoka Pillar: No parking allowed.

Designated parking areas:

- Two-wheeler parking: Al Amin College premises on Marigowda Road.

- Four-wheeler Parking: BMTC Bus Stand Building on KH Road, Shantinagar.

- Two-wheeler and Four-wheeler parking: Hop Comms on Marigowda Road.

- Additional Two-wheeler and Four-wheeler parking: Corporation parking lot on J.C. Road.