Tunisian Firm Aims To Forge Partnerships In Brazil

São Paulo – Tunisian trading firm I3C+ participates in the B2B meetings held by the Halal do Brasil project in São Paulo represented by a woman, sales manager Jihed Ben Slama. The B2B meetings feature eight companies from seven Muslim-majority nations. During her visit to the country, Slama praised the local hospitality and products and said she's seeking both buyers and sellers.

The B2B meeting round is an activity of the Buyer Project that aims to promote Brazilian halal products in Muslim-majority markets

I3C+ is based in Tunisia and operates across Africa and the Middle East. It's part of a group of other companies. Slama learned about the B2B meetings via the Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia (CONECT). That's how she first learned about the Halal do Brasil project spearheaded by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Promotion Investment Agency (ApexBrasil) for the promotion of Brazilian halal food and beverages overseas. Halal means fit for Muslim consumption.

Interested in coffee, sugar and soybean from Brazil for importing to Tunisia and resell to African countries, Slama applied to participate in the Buyer Project. Her partnership aims in Brazil are many, she said, including importing commodities to export in the region and finding Brazilian buyers for the fertilizers from several countries the trading firm sells.

“If I find organic halal poultry at competitive prices, I can export it to Dubai. We're open for new deals,” she said. In addition to fertilizers, she mentioned olive oils and dates as products that she could sell to the Brazilian market. On the other hand, besides poultry and commodities, she showed interest in biscuits and industrialized corn products.

The Buyer Project delegation consists of representatives of trading firms and retailers from Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates. Besides the B2B meetings, the foreign visitors watched lectures on business opportunities in Brazil and the female presence in business.“I'm so glad to see successful women, and I always encourage them. And it makes me feel motivated to develop my business and my activity,” she said.

