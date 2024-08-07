Spice Island Beach Resort In Grenada Anticipates Strong 2024 Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The picturesque Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada

The resort has decided to defer its scheduled September closure and will remain open throughout all of 2024

GRENADA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Despite the impact of Hurricane Beryl on Grenada's sister islands in the Grenadines, Spice Island Beach Resort, one of Grenada's premier resorts, is reporting strong bookings and is buoyed about the upcoming winter season.Bolstered by increased airlift to the destination and following extensive renovation to its public spaces in 2023 (including expanded restaurants, intricate new tiling, furnishings, and a softer color palette of nudes and neutral tones throughout the property), the AAA Five Diamond award-winning resort is well-positioned to attract more regional and international visitors eager to explore the island's breathtaking scenery and experience its warm hospitality.“Summer occupancy is strong, and we have already closed several room categories for the Festive season over Christmas and the New Year,” Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort noted, while disclosing that the resort has has decided to defer its scheduled September closure and will remain open throughout all of 2024.The destination enjoys nonstop airlift from Toronto, Miami, Boston, Charlotte, and New York. Additionally, flights from the U.K. have increased, ensuring greater accessibility for travelers from around the world.“We continue to see strong bookings from our major market in the U.K., however we have also seen an upsurge in U.S. bookings, particularly from the Northeast corridor,” said Hopkin.To further elevate its appeal, Spice Island Beach Resort is focused on promoting its key strengths and differentiators, including offering the“Ultimate Caribbean Luxury Retreat for guests to Rest, Relax and Recharge.”“Guests are more focused on the holistic benefits of vacation – and are using their vacations more intentionally with a focus on resetting and recharging their mind, body and soul,” Hopkin observed.Grenada is also experiencing a surge in popularity, strengthened by increased international attention, new developments and marketing momentum spearheaded by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA).“Spice Island Beach Resort, like all Grenada properties, is working collaboratively with the GTA, to ensure that the island's hotel product benefits from our collective efforts,” the Grenadian businesswoman mentioned.“The island is trending from a tourism perspective, and we just need to keep it going,” she added.Hopkin attributed the progress to a marked shift towards experiential travel, which enhances Grenada's appeal, drawing in travelers who seek authentic, immersive encounters:“Grenada is one of the islands that still feels very much like a Caribbean island off the beaten path, which is what people are essentially looking for.”She is optimistic about the future, noting the energy of innovative, dynamic teams within the tourism sector. And with major international brands also entering the market, there is significant potential for growth.To sustain this upward trend, Hopkin emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors as they work together to achieve common goals and ensure Grenada remains a top choice for travelers seeking authentic Caribbean experiences.

