Spectre Continues Its Bespoke Journey With Semaphore Commission For Monterey Car Week

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, Goodwood, West Sussex







Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore reflects new codes of luxury among marque's bold, youthful clients

Bespoke Semaphore Yellow paint inspired by informal elegance of coastal California

Dramatic 'Marbled Paint Spill' bonnet took 160 hours of development

Bespoke digital instrument dials match vivid yellow colourway

High-gloss Cashmere Grey wood set incorporates a subtle metallic finish

Debut on Friday 16 August at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, at Monterey Car Week 2024 Only one Spectre Semaphore to be built globally

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveils Spectre Semaphore, a Bespoke one-of-one commission that will make its global debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on 16 August, during the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California. This highly Bespoke expression of Rolls-Royce Spectre captures the bold new codes of luxury being established by the marque's confident, youthful client base.

The exterior coachwork is finished in Bespoke Semaphore Yellow – the colour from which this commission takes its name. This solid hue is further elevated with a unique artwork on the bonnet, inspired by the informal elegance of coastal California. Named 'Marbled Paint Spill', the graphic is as an abstract tribute to the Golden State and its diverse environment. From the sunshine of Southern California to the eastern silver mountain tops, the bespoke artisans have brought this inspiration to reality.

To create this motif, Rolls-Royce craftspeople applied silver lacquer and multiple layers of clearcoat for a seamless finish. The bonnet alone is the product of over 160 hours of design, development and production.

The bright yellow colourway extends into the motor car's interior. A combination of Bespoke Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow is used across the seats, Starlight doors and above the instrument panel. It blends into the contrasting Grace White and Slate Grey hues with Lemon Yellow stitching. The marque's designers also leveraged the digital Bespoke potential offered by the SPIRIT operating system by complementing the dials to the motor car's yellow colourway.

Spectre Semaphore maximises the interior suite's contemporary design with a clean, high-polish Bespoke painted wood set. Coloured to match the grey material accents, the Cashmere Grey paint is infused with silver mica flakes, which creates a vivacious sparkle under direct light.

Only one Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore will be built. It will be displayed on 16 August at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, as part of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' presence at Monterey Car Week 2024.