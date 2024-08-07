KRCS Begins New Phase Of Distributing Aid In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 7 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Wednesday the latest phase of aid distribution to Lebanese people, displaced Syrians and Palestinians.

Relief Coordinator at the Lebanese Red Cross Society, Yousif Boutros, told KUNA that the KRCS begun a new phase of distributing aid, consisting of 12,000 food rations, to Lebanese people, displaced Syrians and Palestinians.

Boutros added that the aid is to support displaced people in refugee camps in northern and southern Lebanon, as a result of the ongoing aggression with the Israeli near the south since October.

He noted that KRCS continues the process of distributing aid to Lebanese villages and towns in southern Lebanon, which started last year, in light of the difficult security conditions, as well as their bread distributing project for thousands of people in need for years. (end)

fz









MENAFN07082024000071011013ID1108528874