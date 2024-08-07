Dacro Industries Inc. Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence In Custom Pressure Vessel Fabrication

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over last five decades, Dacro has accomplished major firsts in Alberta and across Canada

Since 1974, Dacro has become a cornerstone in the resource industries, serving sectors such as oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, pulp and paper, biodiesel, hydrogen, carbon capture and more. Responsible for projects deemed as major firsts on both a provincial and national scale, Dacro is a true pioneer in the fabrication industry. Notable projects include the heaviest load in Alberta highway history, the first Alberta company to shop fabricate refinery coke drums larger than 30-foot diameter, the first North American company trusted by over seas importers to weld and complete chromemoly vanadium enhanced heavy wall reactors in Canada, building the largest evaporators for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) process water treatment in Alberta, building the two largest petrochemical columns ever completed in Alberta and many more.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our customers, employees and partners, and the trust that they place in our company,” said Brian Purnell, President of Dacro.“With the energy transition continuing to accelerate, there are many opportunities for Dacro to further deploy our capabilities in new ways and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Manufacturing such large and complex vessels requires extensive experience in design, materials knowledge, welding, engineering, and innovative fabrication processes. Dacro's longevity is a testament to its reliability and quality, driven by a commitment to continuous improvement. By investing in state-of-the-art facilities, new technologies and a talented workforce, Dacro has built a world-class organization capable of meeting the evolving demands of its clients. As customers continue to demand more innovative and effective pressure vessel dimensions, weights and materials, Dacro consistently rises to the challenge.

In 2022, Dacro expanded its operations with a second facility in Tofield, Alberta. With three large diameter fabrication bays, 89,000 square feet of shop space and 20 acres of land, the Tofield facility has provided additional fabrication capacity, local employment opportunities and has boosted economic benefit for the area. The Edmonton facility, the headquarters and administrative centre for Dacro operations, includes 6 fabrication bays, a specialized welding lab, 128,000 square feet of shop space and 14 acres of land.

“Our success over the last five decades is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction,” said Purnell.“As we celebrate this milestone, it is imperative that we give credit to our highly capable and reliable staff who are integral in our accomplishments.”

At the heart of Dacro's success is a vibrant culture that fosters innovation and collaboration. The team of dedicated professionals works together in a positive, safe and productive environment, which enables them to tackle numerous first-of-a-kind and challenging projects. This culture of teamwork and creativity has been instrumental in driving Dacro's achievements and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.

In celebration of this important milestone, Dacro has developed a special anniversary video to showcase its capabilities, culture and reliability. The video highlights Dacro's innovative approach to pressure vessel fabrication, its commitment to fostering a positive and collaborative work environment and its unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Dacro remains dedicated to providing superior quality pressure vessels over the next 50 years with a continued focus on innovation and excellence, and this video is a testament to Dacro's commitment to the future.

About Dacro Industries Inc.

Established in 1974 and based in Edmonton, Alberta, Dacro Industries Inc. (Dacro) is a leading custom fabricator of pressure vessels for the resource industries. With unique capabilities in mechanical design and fabrication, Dacro specializes in pressure vessels with large diameters, heavy walls, complex geometries and unique materials. Innovation is at the core of Dacro's business, with leading-edge technology and equipment to offering superior quality and care for its customers. As the demand for more innovative and effective pressure vessels grows, Dacro has and will continue to meet the challenge.

