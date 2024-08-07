Tropical storm Debby claims lives of five

(MENAFN) At least five fatalities have been reported in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby, which initially struck Florida as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening. The storm has now transitioned into a tropical storm, but continues to pose significant threats, particularly in terms of heavy flooding across Georgia and the Carolinas.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Debby is characterized by its slow movement, resulting in prolonged periods of torrential rainfall. This has prompted warnings of "life-threatening" flood risks throughout the affected regions.



Initially making landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast in the Big Bend area on Monday morning, Debby's trajectory is projected to move along the southeastern coastlines of Georgia and the Carolinas over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, the storm is anticipated to move further inland near the South Carolina coast.



Authorities remain vigilant, emphasizing the critical need for residents to adhere to safety advisories and evacuation orders as Debby continues to unleash heavy rains, posing ongoing threats of flooding and potential hazards to communities in its path.

