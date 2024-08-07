Gov't studies creating national shipping firm

(MENAFN) The Jordanian Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, announced plans to conduct a comprehensive survey study of the local market to evaluate the potential need and viability of establishing a national maritime company. This initiative aims to assess market demand in collaboration with various stakeholders.



Speaking at the Government Communication Forum, Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaiadeen highlighted that the government is currently finalizing the necessary procedures to initiate economic feasibility studies for the proposed project. These studies, once completed, will provide detailed insights into the project's viability and potential benefits, with announcements expected in due course.



Addressing the challenges posed by the Red Sea crisis, Minister Tahtamouni emphasized ongoing efforts to coordinate with the private sector in identifying new maritime transport routes, often referred to as "feeder lines," connecting Aqaba amidst the crisis affecting the Red Sea region.



Furthermore, Tahtamouni underscored governmental support directed towards enhancing the capabilities of the Arab Bridge Navigation Company. This support is intended to offer alternative shipping routes for exports through Egyptian Mediterranean ports, thereby diversifying and securing logistics channels for Jordanian exports.



Additionally, Minister Tahtamouni affirmed the government's commitment to facilitating requests from the private sector to accommodate ships arriving at the port of Aqaba. These measures are part of broader initiatives aimed at bolstering Jordan's maritime infrastructure and logistics capabilities to meet evolving economic demands and challenges in the region.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527128