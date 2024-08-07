Walz, Harris criticize Trump at joint campaign rally

(MENAFN) In their initial joint campaign rally, Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor and Kamala Harris's running mate for the upcoming November election, delivered a pointed critique of opponent Donald Trump, describing him as a reactionary who "sows chaos and division." Addressing the crowd in Philadelphia, Walz, accompanied by the Vice President, accused of being self-serving and disconnected from the true essence of public service. According to Walz, Trump’s potential return to power would likely intensify the risks faced by the country, echoing past divisive and chaotic policies.



Walz further criticized Trump for allegedly seeking to restrict freedoms and favor the wealthy, claiming that violent crime rates have risen during Trump’s tenure, alongside accusations of personal misconduct. His remarks, aimed at emphasizing Trump’s failures and corruption, resonated with the audience, eliciting laughter and applause. Walz, whose profile is less known nationally, is working to establish his and Harris's appeal to voters across the country.



With only three months remaining before the election, Harris and Walz are focused on introducing themselves to a broader electorate and securing votes, particularly in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state that played a pivotal role in Biden’s 2020 victory. Their campaign tour, which will include visits to other key swing states until Saturday, is designed to showcase their unity and readiness for the presidency. The official Democratic nomination will be celebrated at a convention in Chicago in mid-August.



