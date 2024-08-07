(MENAFN) Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili has revealed that Western officials and leaders from Georgia’s principal opposition party, the National Movement, have exerted significant pressure on Tbilisi to impose sanctions on Russia and provide mercenaries to support Ukraine. Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Georgia has maintained a neutral position, citing concerns that sanctions against Moscow could harm its national interests. The country has also been cautious about not becoming a conduit for evading Western sanctions imposed on Russia.



In a recent statement to journalists, Papuashvili detailed the intense lobbying efforts from both the National Movement and international figures who have sought to influence Georgian policy. He noted that the National Movement had persistently pushed the ruling Georgian Dream party to implement sanctions against Russia. However, the Georgian government resisted these pressures, arguing that such actions would effectively draw Georgia into the ongoing conflict.



Papuashvili also disclosed that European officials had joined in the calls for sanctions and the deployment of mercenaries. He highlighted that these demands were consistent with previous pressures from various international entities and non-governmental organizations, all of which he claimed could jeopardize Georgia’s security by potentially provoking a direct confrontation with Russia.



The Georgian government’s refusal to comply with these demands underscores its strategic decision to avoid entanglement in the conflict while prioritizing its own national security and stability. The ongoing diplomatic and political pressures reflect the broader challenges faced by smaller nations navigating the complex dynamics of international conflict and regional alliances.

