(MENAFN) In a stark revelation, Ukrainian MP Dmitry Natalukha has reported that approximately 800,000 Ukrainian men have gone "underground" to evade military conscription amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. This figure highlights the significant impact of recent mobilization policies on the country's workforce and economy.



The Ukrainian implemented stringent new conscription measures earlier this year, aimed at curbing draft evasion through severe penalties. However, this approach has led to unintended consequences, putting legally operating businesses at a disadvantage compared to those in the informal economy. The Financial Times notes that individuals seeking to avoid the draft often change their addresses and opt for cash payments to remain undetected.



The issue has created substantial challenges for businesses, particularly in sectors reliant on large workforces. A Human Resources director from a major steel mill shared with the Financial Times the difficulties his company faces due to a shortage of workers. To address these problems, Ukrainian lawmakers are exploring new strategies to amend the draft exemption system.



One notable proposal by Natalukha, who chairs the Economic Development Committee, suggests allowing businesses to protect up to 50 percent of their employees from military service by paying a fixed monthly fee of approximately USD490. Another proposed bill would offer exemptions to individuals earning above a certain threshold of USD890, assuming their economic contributions outweigh their potential military value.



Natalukha estimates that his proposal could safeguard around 895,000 men from conscription and generate approximately USD4.9 billion for Ukraine’s defense efforts. These proposed changes reflect ongoing efforts to balance military needs with economic stability and address the widespread issue of draft avoidance in the country.

