Louis L. Reed Inducted Into Connecticut Hall Of Change

Louis L. Reed is recognized for his exceptional contributions to community transformation.

- Louis L. ReedHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louis L. Reed Inducted Into Connecticut Hall of ChangeThe Connecticut Hall of Change announces the induction of Louis L. Reed, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to community transformation and leadership post-incarceration. This prestigious "Great 8" honor celebrates formerly incarcerated individuals who have made significant positive impacts on their communities, challenging the stigma associated with their past and highlighting their remarkable achievements.A Journey of Transformation and ImpactReed's story is one of resilience and dedication. After overcoming personal challenges and reintegrating into society, Reed has committed his life to advocating for criminal justice reform and supporting formerly incarcerated individuals. His leadership has been instrumental in passing over 30 state and federal bills, including the historic First Step Act in 2018, creating a pathway to freedom for more than 650,000 people affected by the criminal justice system.Leading Change Through Advocacy and EmpowermentReed's extensive experience in government, criminal justice reform, policy advocacy, and public health has positioned him as a leading figure in social impact. He currently serves as the Executive Vice President of the Douglass Project for Justice, whose mission is to bring humanity to the criminal legal system, ensuring that every interaction fosters dignity, respect, and mutual growth.A Voice for the VoicelessPreviously, Reed served as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships for Jay Z's REFORM Alliance and as Director of Membership and Organizing for Dream Corps Justice (formerly #cut50), co-founded by Van Jones and Jessica Jackson. He also established Connecticut's first government-based reentry office in Bridgeport, replicating the model in several major cities and earning a US Conference of Mayors award for best practices.Recognizing Exemplary ContributionsThe Connecticut Hall of Change honors eight individuals like Reed who have turned their lives around and now make meaningful contributions to their communities. This initiative, in collaboration with organizations such as the Connecticut Department of Correction and Career Resources, Inc., aims to challenge societal perceptions and promote a supportive environment for formerly incarcerated individuals.About Louis L. ReedLouis L. Reed is a leading figure in social impact, with expertise in government, criminal justice reform, policy advocacy, and public health. After nearly 14 years in federal prison and several years on supervision, his leadership helped pass more than 30 state and federal bills, including the First Step Act. Reed's efforts have freed over 650,000 people affected by the criminal justice system. He is also the founder of Decoded: Story Lab, a documentary film production company, an award-winning author, a commentator on the Law & Crime Network, and a licensed addictions practitioner. Reed is an impact consultant on Hulu's 'UnPrisoned' series and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being named one of LA Weekly's Top 5 People to Follow in 2023.Quote from Louis L. Reed"I never imagined receiving such an honor. My goal has always been to help others because I know firsthand the impact of these experiences. This recognition is beyond words and deeply humbling."For More InformationFor more information about the Connecticut Hall of Change and the induction ceremony, on August 11, 2024, please contact:Connecticut Hall of ChangeEmail: ...Website:

