Trump to participate in major interview with Elon Musk on Monday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, former US President and presidential candidate Donald announced that he will be participating in a major interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk next week. Trump shared the news through a post on his Truth Social platform, stating, "ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow." He did not elaborate further on the specifics of the interview.



The upcoming discussion is set to take place on Monday night, but additional details about the format, location, or topics to be covered have not yet been revealed. This interview is expected to attract significant attention, given the prominence of both individuals involved.



Elon Musk, who is also the owner of SpaceX and X, has publicly expressed support for Trump in the lead-up to the November 5 presidential election. Musk's backing could be a significant boost for Trump's campaign as he prepares for the upcoming election.



The announcement of the interview comes amid a busy period for both Trump and Musk, with Trump focused on his presidential campaign and Musk continuing to influence both the technology and space exploration sectors. The conversation between these high-profile figures is anticipated to be closely watched by supporters and critics alike.

