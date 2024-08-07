Reeds Solicitors Embrace Zylpha Solo Bundling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reeds Solicitors, a leading law firm specialising in personal and business law, has recently adopted Zylpha's Solo Bundling solution.

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zylpha Ltd. is delighted to announce that Reeds Solicitors, a leading law firm specialising in personal and business law, has recently adopted Zylpha's Solo Online Bundling solution. The software has received positive feedback from the Reeds team and is set to transform the preparation of their bundles.Reeds Solicitors had previously been using Adobe Acrobat Pro but sought a more streamlined and cost-effective solution that could also integrate with their Case Management System. After evaluating three different companies, they found that Zylpha's Solo Bundling solution was the best fit for their needs. Judy Matthews, Practice Manager at Reeds Solicitors, noted:“We have been using Adobe Acrobat Pro for some time and decided that we should look for another solution that is easy to use, brings value for money, and could potentially provide integration with our Case Management System. We contacted three different companies and Zylpha was the best solution that ticked all our boxes.”Reeds Solicitors' team members have expressed their satisfaction with the new system, highlighting its user-friendly interface and time-saving features. Judy Matthews shared the following feedback from her team:“Given that in the past I would run a mile before doing a bundle, I am now willing to do them. I absolutely love the new system and how easy it is.”“I am using it to create all my new bundles. It is a really simple way to create a bundle and it numbers it too, which saves so much time.”“It's much easier, for sure, than other bundling systems.”Zylpha's Solo Bundling software offers a range of powerful features, including redaction, seamless integrations, OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology, robust security and privacy features, automatic pagination and indexing, along with a free suite of PDF editing tools, to name but a few. Designed to scale with the evolving requirements of legal teams, from solo practitioners to multinational corporate legal departments, it's proving to be the ideal entry-level document bundling solution for many.Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha Ltd., commented:"We are thrilled that Reeds Solicitors have come onboard and that they have chosen to adopt Solo Bundling. Our goal is to simplify the bundling process and provide an efficient, reliable solution for legal professionals. The initial feedback from Reeds Solicitors is overwhelmingly positive and is a testament to the effectiveness of our system. We couldn't be more delighted that they have found Solo Bundling to be a valuable addition to their practice."About Zylpha Ltd:Zylpha Ltd. is a leading innovator of secure document bundling software solutions. With a focus on making lawyers' lives easier, Zylpha delivers software solutions that enhance efficiency and streamline document management processes for the legal sector. To learn more about Zylpha Ltd., visit .About Reeds Solicitors:Reeds Solicitors is a leading national law firm with a reputation for excellence, specialising in personal and business law. The team at Reeds provides high-quality legal services to clients, ensuring their needs are met with professionalism and expertise. For more information about Reeds Solicitors, visit

