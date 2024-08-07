Qatar Attends 29Th Session Of International Seabed Authority General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The State of Qatar participated in the 29th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) General Assembly, held in Kingston, Jamaica. Secretariat to the Standing Committee on the on the Law of the Sea Mariam Nasser Al Hail chaired the State of Qatar's delegation at the General Assembly. Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority Michael Lodge presented his annual report under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to the General Assembly.