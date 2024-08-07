Qatar Attends 29Th Session Of International Seabed Authority General Assembly
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
The State of Qatar participated in the 29th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) General Assembly, held in Kingston, Jamaica. Secretariat to the Standing Committee on the convention on the Law of the Sea Mariam Nasser Al Hail chaired the State of Qatar's delegation at the General Assembly. Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority Michael Lodge presented his annual report under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to the General Assembly.
MENAFN07082024000063011010ID1108525955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.