MHA Appoints DGP RR Swain As Permanent Police Chief Of J & K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday appointed the Director General of (DGP) R R Swain, who was holding additional charge of DGP, Jammu and Kashmir as the full-time DGP of the Union Territory.

“With the approval of the competent authority Shri RR Swain currently holding the additional charge of DGP J&K, is hereby appointed to the post of DGP of J&K with effect from the date of assumption of charge and till 30-09-2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier,” reads the order a copy.

