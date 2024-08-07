MHA Appoints DGP RR Swain As Permanent Police Chief Of J & K
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday appointed the Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain, who was holding additional charge of DGP, Jammu and Kashmir as the full-time DGP of the Union Territory.
“With the approval of the competent authority Shri RR Swain currently holding the additional charge of DGP J&K, is hereby appointed to the post of DGP of J&K with effect from the date of assumption of charge and till 30-09-2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier,” reads the order a copy.
