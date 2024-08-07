Brazil’S RD Saúde Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's RD Saúde (RADL3) announced a Q2 2024 net of R$348.4 million ($61.2 million) on August 6, 2024. This represents a 4% decrease compared to the same period last year.



The net profit for Q2 2024 was R$348.4 million ($61.2 million). This marks a 4% decline from the previous year's Q2 net profit.



Analysts had anticipated a higher net profit of R$358.1 million ($62.8 million) for April to June. LSEG data provided these expectations.



RD Saúde's adjusted net profit was R$356.6 million ($62.6 million). This shows an improvement over the R$349.2 million ($61.3 million) recorded in Q2 2023.



The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached R$824.4 million ($144.6 million). This is up from R$767.6 million ($134.7 million) in the same quarter last year.







RD Saúde, headquartered in São Paulo, operates over 2,300 stores across 24 Brazilian states.



The company specializes in retailing medications , perfumes, personal hygiene products, beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medications.



Despite the slight dip in net profit, the adjusted figures indicate a positive trend. The market had higher expectations.



However, the adjusted net profit and EBITDA figures suggest effective management amidst challenging conditions.



RD Saúde remains a dominant player in the Brazilian pharmaceutical retail market. The company's robust store network and diverse product offerings position it well for future growth.



Investors and analysts will closely monitor RD Saúde's performance in the coming quarters. They aim to gauge its ability to meet market expectations and sustain profitability.

Key Financial Indicators







Market Value: R$43.21 billion ($7.58 billion)



Net Debt: R$2.43 billion ($426.3 million)



Shareholders' Equity: R$6.14 billion ($1.08 billion)

Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio: 0.62



ConclusionRD Saúde's Q2 2024 financial results reflect a mixed performance. There was a decline in net profit but an increase in adjusted net profit and EBITDA.The company's extensive retail network and product range support its market leadership.As RD Saúde navigates market challenges, its financial strategies and operational efficiencies will be crucial.The company aims to achieve sustained growth and meet investor expectations.