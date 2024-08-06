Prince Hashim Attends PSD Night Security Exercise
AMMAN - Deputising for his majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF), HRH Prince Hashim attended on Monday a night security exercise conducted by the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) Special Police Command at one of the command's training facilities.
The Prince was accompanied by PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah. He was also briefed on the drill's security scenarios, which included isolation, containment, assault operations, and the handling and apprehension of dangerous criminals, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The exercise featured various live-fire tactical manoeuvres. It also aimed to enhance the performance and readiness of the participants, equip them with critical operational skills, and strengthen coordination between various units of the PSD, the JAF, and other security agencies.
Prince Hashim praised the high level of professionalism and skill demonstrated by the participants, which reflects His Majesty the Supreme Commander's pride in the officers of the PSD and the outstanding capabilities and morale of the Special Police Command.
