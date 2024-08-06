Strategic Investments Propel The Gambia’S GDP Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, The Gambia continued to demonstrate economic resilience and growth amidst global uncertainties.



The country achieved an impressive average real growth of 5.6%, up from 4.1% in the previous year.



This growth was propelled by diverse sectors, including tourism, agriculture, construction, and trade, along with robust private and public expenditure.



The nation's economic policy saw a tightening of monetary controls, which helped reduce inflation from 17.2% in 2022 to 15.9% in 2023.



Efforts by the Central of The Gambia were pivotal in this achievement, demonstrating the effectiveness of their restrictive monetary stance.







Further fiscal improvement was evident as the fiscal deficit shrank from 4.9% of GDP in 2021 to 3.5% in 2023, aided by enhanced resource mobilization and strategic international partnerships.



This fiscal prudence facilitated a reduction in public debt from 82.8% of GDP in 2022 to 71.8% in 2023. This reduction contributed to enhanced economic stability.



Despite these gains, The Gambia 's external financial health remained fragile, with a widening current account deficit from 6.1% to 7.2% of GDP within a year, driven by a burgeoning trade deficit.



This situation underscores the economy's susceptibility to external shocks and emphasizes the need for careful management of trade and investment flows.

Gambia's Economic Transformation

Looking ahead, The Gambia expects a favorable economic outlook, with GDP growth projected to peak at 6.1% in 2024 before moderating slightly.



Key drivers for future growth include significant infrastructure projects, such as the expansion of the Banjul port.



Advancements in digital infrastructure and enhancements in the electricity sector also play a crucial role.



These developments are expected to spur further economic dynamism. However, the nation faces potential risks from global geopolitical tensions and climate-related disruptions, which could impede progress.



The journey towards sustainable economic transformation involves addressing structural weaknesses, particularly in agriculture and industry.



Productivity in these sectors remains low due to limited technological adoption and the impacts of climate change.



Structural transformation has been slow, with agriculture still employing a significant portion of the workforce at lower productivity levels.



In addition, this highlights the pressing need for technological innovation and enhanced skill training.



Meanwhile, the shift towards service-oriented sectors like tourism and trade has not fully compensated for the productivity gaps in traditional sectors.



The government is focused on bridging a substantial financing gap. This effort is supported by multilateral development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions (DFIs).



This effort aims to foster structural changes. This includes leveraging green and blue investments and tapping into new sources of international finance.



However, these strategies aim to boost capital inflows and support critical development projects.



As The Gambia continues its path of economic reform and structural transformation, the international community's role will be crucial. Providing low-cost financing and risk mitigation tools will be essential.



This support will not only aid in overcoming the immediate financial challenges. It will also help in building a resilient and sustainable economic framework for the future.

